Here’s A Modified Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Throwing Blue Flames

In a new video that has emerged online recently, the much hyped Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been seen in a modified race-replica form with a Yoshimura exhaust

For nearly four decades, the Kawasaki Team Green program has provided unparalleled factory support to all Kawasaki riders. In a new development, it has come up with a modified Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R that has been kitted out with a full-system Yoshimura exhaust. The modified motorcycle has also been captured on tape and a video that went online recently shows the bike being revved pretty hard.

As can be seen in the video, the modified Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R from Team Green has been tested on a dynamometer. The video shows a technician turning on the ignition and while doing so, gives us a good look at the semi-digital instrument console of the entry-level Supersports offering. Next, the technician starts the motorcycle and, in the process, reveals the motorcycle’s single-touch start system.

The rorty exhaust note of the motorcycle, which is courtesy full-system Yoshimura exhaust, is revealed once the modified Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been fired up. Once the motorcycle has warmed up after revving for a while, the technician blips the throttle many times.

Of course, the exhaust note gets sweeter as the revs climb up the order. In fact, some popping and crackling can be also be heard from the exhaust and blue flames can be seen being thrown up.

It may be noted here that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R redlines at a rather stratospheric 17,000 RPM and the video shows the bike being revved to just 10,000 RPM. This pretty much gives us an idea of how wonderful the bike would sound when being ridden at full blast, with the throttle wide open.

Kawasaki will organize one-make racing championship with the new Ninja ZX-25R. The championship will start in Japan in 2021 and the race-spec version of the motorcycle was revealed back in March this year. Both rookies and seasoned racers can take part in the

One-Make Racing Championships. A demo race is likely to be held by the manufacturer later this year.