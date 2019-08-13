Here Is The Expected Price List Of Upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sporty MPV

Maruti Ertiga XL6 will be sold through the company’s Nexa range of premium dealerships and will be available only with a petrol engine option

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s most popular car manufacturer, is about to add another weapon to its formidable arsenal in the form of the Maruti Suzuki XL6. The new model will be sold through the company’s Nexa premium dealerships and will be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Comparing the features and design differences with Ertiga, It seems XL6 likely to have a premium of around Rs. 50,000 over Ertiga. As the new model will be sold only in the top-spec Alpha and Zeta trims, there will be four variants to choose from, with each trim getting an automatic transmission option.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT version should cost around Rs 9.49 Lakh (ex-showroom), while the Alpha trim with the manual transmission would cost a lakh rupees more and likely to carry the price tag of Rs.10.49 Lakhs. The automatic variants for each of the two grades would cost Rs 50,000 more and hence, XL6 Zeta AT might carry a price tag of around Rs. 9.99 Lakh and top-spec Alpha AT is expected to be sold at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs.

Maruti XL6 Variants Expected Ex-Showroom XL6 Zeta 1.5L Petrol MT Rs. 9.49 Lakh XL6 Alpha 1.5L Petrol MT Rs. 10.49 Lakh XL6 Zeta 1.5L Petrol AT Rs. 9.99 Lakh XL6 Alpha 1.5L Petrol AT Rs. 10.99 Lakh

Expected Ex-showroom prices by GaadiWaadi.com

Powering the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that propels the Ertiga & Ciaz. It will offer a maximum power of 103 bhp and a peak torque of 138 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic unit.

Compared to the Ertiga, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will look more rugged due to the several SUV-inspired styling elements. The front-end carries a more robust design, with a bolder grille, sleeker headlamps and a new bumper with a skid plate.

The side profile gets black-painted alloy wheels, some plastic cladding and skid plates on the side skirts. The rear will stay close to that of the Ertiga but will have a new bumper with a skid plate and it will be available in six colour options – Silver, Grey, Red, Brown, White and nexa blue.

The interior of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will further set it apart from the Ertiga. It will have an all-black colour theme but a bigger differentiation will arise out of captain seats for the second row. Both the rear captain chairs will have a foldable armrest each. The XL6 should help the carmaker attract car buyers away from the Mahindra Marazzo.