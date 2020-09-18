Here Is India’s First Customised Tata Harrier With Abstract Theme

Tata Harrier gets an abstract theme with black and red colours sprayed all over the body surface giving a purposeful wrap

The Harrier has undoubtedly been adored for its exterior design besides having a rock solid build quality and in recent times, we have seen several modifications of the premium SUV. From adding new accessories to enhancing the visual bits with contrast themes, the Harrier’s stock design has been widely utilized by owners wanting to personalise their cars and apparently, the mod houses.

The Dark Edition of the Harrier with a dark theme inside and out alongside special badges certainly stand out in the lineup. Part of the five-seater’s masculine appeal comes from the fact that it has been derived from Land Rover’s widely used D8 platform and Tata’s designers have done an impressive job with it.

The Harrier sits on the OMEGA ARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture and it debuted the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy for Tata upon launch in January 2019. The MY2020 Harrier arrived earlier this year with notable improvements on the features side but the design updates were minimal unlike the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.

Here we have shown you the modified Tata Harrier of Deepu Goud as he has applied an abstract theme with red and black finish. Giving a massive street presence, the custom paint scheme is complemented by the black alloy wheels. The overall black finish and touches of red all around add prominence to the aggressive theme followed.

The owner said has spent Rs. 40,000 to get the abstract theme wrapped on his Harrier and it was done in Hyderabad. Other details of the abstract wrap are yet unknown. The standard Harrier comes powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Some of the key features in the Harrier are a 9.9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, panoramic sunroof, nine-speak JBL audio and so on.