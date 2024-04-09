Heavily Updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 To Launch Tomorrow

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 will officially go on sale tomorrow in India with new equipment onboard including traction control and USD front forks

Bajaj Auto is set to launch the updated Pulsar N250 in the domestic market tomorrow. The new motorcycle will come with a range of updates and enhancements including the addition of new features to the lineup. While no changes are expected in the powertrain department, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 has been spied testing several times bringing all the necessary details to the light.

This launch will precede the introduction of the first ever CNG motorcycle, scheduled for the middle of the year, and the arrival of a flagship 400 cc Pulsar in the coming months. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 was first launched more than two and a half years ago alongside its semi-faired sibling the F250 and it has received positive feedback from both enthusiasts and riders.

The test mules have indicated that the naked motorcycle will feature upside-down forks at the front replacing the conventional telescopic units while maintaining a monoshock setup at the rear. These USDs bear a striking resemblance to those found in the recently refreshed Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and will help enhance the overall handling characteristics and rideability.

Another key update is the inclusion of an all-digital instrument cluster, reminiscent of the one featured in the 2024 NS200 with Bluetooth connectivity, offering riders seamless integration with their smartphones for added convenience and functionality. In addition, Bajaj will introduce new colour schemes, revised switchgear, and updated body graphics.

The traction control system will provide riders with improved control and stability in various riding conditions. Additionally, the motorcycle will likely offer three levels of dual-channel ABS including a switchable rear. The rear wheel will feature a wider tyre section for improved grip levels while petal-type discs will be incorporated.

Despite these host of updates, no changes are expected on the powertrain side with the familiar 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled Fi mill set to remain unchanged. It will kick out a maximum power output of 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque and will be connected to a five-speed transmission with a standard slipper and assist clutch.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 will continue to sit on the tubular frame and will run on 17-inch alloy wheels both at the front and rear. With the introduction of new features and enhancements, riders can anticipate a price hike of approximately Rs. 10,000.