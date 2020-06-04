Haval B06 SUV Unveiled With Jeep Renegade Inspired Front Design

Haval B06 will go on sale in the global markets in the coming months and it is based on a brand new platform

Great Wall Motor’s Haval brand has unveiled a brand new SUV known as B06 and it deviates from the company’s regular series of sports utility vehicles. It will go on sale along the course of this year in the global markets and its specifications are yet to be revealed. Following a set of teaser images, the Haval B06 has finally broken covers creating anticipation.

The front end comprises of an upright profile with triple slated chrome horizontal grille assembly housing the Haval badge. The round-shaped headlamps are grafted within a slightly squared cluster as the pair reminisces the Jeep Renegade in more ways than one. The grey-coloured bumper section has uninspiring fog lamps and colour coordinated underbody protection.

The front fascia is complemented by upright pillars and squared outside rear view mirrors as the vintage SUV look is certainly there. Other key highlights include raked windshield, a rather flat and muscular bonnet structure, black side cladding, side steps, and prominent roof rails. The rear end gets inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, upright tailgate and a skid plate among others.

The Haval B06 does have similarities with the Concept H displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. The Chinese manufacturer says the SUV is built on a new architecture and it could be powered by either a 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre petrol engines. While the interior images are not out yet, we do believe Haval to incorporate upmarket amenities.

It will likely boast a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected features, layered dashboard, premium centre console, TFT instrument cluster, less use of physical buttons, and so on. Great Wall Motor made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo by showcasing a range of SUVs, premium vehicles and electric cars from its subsidiaries.

The Haval brand will be the first to arrive in India from the largest manufacturer of SUVs in China. GWM will be investing more than Rs. 7,000 crore in phased manner for its local operations locally and it has already taken over the Talegaon manufacturing facility.