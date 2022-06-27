Hatchbacks With Longest Waiting Period [June 2022]- Alto To i20

Hatchbacks continue to be extremely popular in the Indian car market, and here, we’ve listed the ones with the highest waiting periods

In the Indian car market, small cars have been slowly losing popularity. However, hatchbacks still remain extremely popular, especially in the budget end of the spectrum. That said, the premium hatchback segment is also seeing decent sales success, thus showing that the demand for hatchbacks still remains.

Tata Motors has been seeing a lot of sales success in India lately, and its cars currently have long waiting periods. For the Tiago hatchback, new buyers could have to wait up to three months to take delivery of the petrol manual variants and CNG variants. The petrol automatic variants have a wait time of up to four months.

For Maruti Baleno, which was updated earlier this year, the waiting period is fairly long as well. Depending on the variant selected, the wait till delivery for Maruti’s premium hatchback ranges from one month to four months.

As for Hyundai i20, the wait till delivery touches three months for the petrol automatic variants and the diesel manual variants. For the petrol manual variants, the waiting period is a little lower, hovering between a month and two months.

Maruti Alto, the most affordable hatchback in the Indian market, has a fairly long waiting period as well. The petrol variants of the hatchback command a wait of around two months for the petrol variants. The CNG version of Alto has a longer waiting period, reaching up to three months.

Hatchbacks with longest waiting period – June 2022 Model Waiting period Tata Tiago Up to 4 months for petrol version, up to 3 months for CNG version Maruti Baleno Up to 4 months Hyundai i20 Up to 3 months Maruti Alto Up to 3 months for CNG version, up to 2 months for petrol version Toyota Glanza Up to 2 months

Toyota Glanza was also updated in the Indian market a little while back. Along similar lines as the older version, the new Glanza is a rebadged version of the updated Maruti Baleno. Currently, the Toyota hatchback has a waiting period of around two months, as per our dealer sources.