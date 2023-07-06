Harley-Davidson X440 vs RE Classic 350 – Specs Comparison

Harley Davidson X440 has been launched in the Indian market to rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350. At a starting price of Rs. 2.29 lakh, this bike is the first product from the Harley-Hero partnership
Harley-Davidson has finally launched its most affordable motorcycle of all time, the X400. The prices of the neo-retro machine start from Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), going all the way up to Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants, the bike goes up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the segment best seller.
So, if you are looking to buy the H-D X440, this quick specification comparison will give you an idea of how it stacks up against the Classic 350.
Harley-Davidson X440 VS RE Classic 350: Price and Variants
When it comes to new motorcycle buying, everything comes down to the pricing. The Classic 350 comes at a starting price of Rs. 1.93 lakh and its top-of-the-line trim will set you back by Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the X440’s range starts from Rs. 2.29 lakh, extending up to Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Classic 350 is available in 6 variants, namely Redditch, Halcyon (single-channel ABS), Halcyon (dual-channel ABS), Signals, Dark and Chrome. The newly launched X440 is available in three trims, i.e. Denim, Vivid and top-spec S.
Harley-Davidson X440 VS RE Classic 350: Dimensions
|Motorcycle
|Harley-Davidson X440
|RE Classic 350
|Length
|2,168 mm
|2,145 mm
|Width
|NA
|785 mm
|Height
|NA
|1,090 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,418 mm
|1,390 mm
|Seat Height
|805 mm
|805 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|170 mm
In terms of dimensions, the HD X440 is the bigger bike on paper, thanks to the higher overall length and wheelbase. However, Harley-Hero didn’t quote the width and height figures of the X440. The seat height and ground clearance of both bikes are identical.
Harley-Davidson X440 VS RE Classic 350: Powertrain
The H-D X440 carries a larger displacement of 440cc as compared to RE’s 349cc unit. This is well reflected in the higher power output of the X440 rated at 27 bhp and a healthy 38 Nm of peak torque.
|Motorcycle
|Harley-Davidson X440
|RE Classic 350
|Engine Displacement
|440cc oil/air-cooled single cylinder
|349cc air/oil-cooled single cylinder
|Power
|27 bhp
|20 bhp
|Torque
|38 Nm
|27 mm
|Transmission
|6-speed
|5-speed
The RE Classic 350 produces 27 Nm of peak torque. Both motorcycles get a 6-speed transmission.