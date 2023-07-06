Harley-Davidson X440 vs RE Classic 350 – Specs Comparison

Harley Davidson X440 has been launched in the Indian market to rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350. At a starting price of Rs. 2.29 lakh, this bike is the first product from the Harley-Hero partnership

Harley-Davidson has finally launched its most affordable motorcycle of all time, the X400. The prices of the neo-retro machine start from Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), going all the way up to Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants, the bike goes up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the segment best seller.

So, if you are looking to buy the H-D X440, this quick specification comparison will give you an idea of how it stacks up against the Classic 350.

Harley-Davidson X440 VS RE Classic 350: Price and Variants

When it comes to new motorcycle buying, everything comes down to the pricing. The Classic 350 comes at a starting price of Rs. 1.93 lakh and its top-of-the-line trim will set you back by Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the X440’s range starts from Rs. 2.29 lakh, extending up to Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Classic 350 is available in 6 variants, namely Redditch, Halcyon (single-channel ABS), Halcyon (dual-channel ABS), Signals, Dark and Chrome. The newly launched X440 is available in three trims, i.e. Denim, Vivid and top-spec S.

Harley-Davidson X440 VS RE Classic 350: Dimensions

Motorcycle Harley-Davidson X440 RE Classic 350 Length 2,168 mm 2,145 mm Width NA 785 mm Height NA 1,090 mm Wheelbase 1,418 mm 1,390 mm Seat Height 805 mm 805 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm 170 mm

In terms of dimensions, the HD X440 is the bigger bike on paper, thanks to the higher overall length and wheelbase. However, Harley-Hero didn’t quote the width and height figures of the X440. The seat height and ground clearance of both bikes are identical.

Harley-Davidson X440 VS RE Classic 350: Powertrain

The H-D X440 carries a larger displacement of 440cc as compared to RE’s 349cc unit. This is well reflected in the higher power output of the X440 rated at 27 bhp and a healthy 38 Nm of peak torque.

Motorcycle Harley-Davidson X440 RE Classic 350 Engine Displacement 440cc oil/air-cooled single cylinder 349cc air/oil-cooled single cylinder Power 27 bhp 20 bhp Torque 38 Nm 27 mm Transmission 6-speed 5-speed

The RE Classic 350 produces 27 Nm of peak torque. Both motorcycles get a 6-speed transmission.