Harley-Davidson X440 Launched In India At Rs. 2.29 Lakh

Harley-Davidson X440 is equipped with an all-new 440 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with an oil cooler developing 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque

Harley-Davidson India has today announced the launch of its most affordable offering in the domestic market. With a starting price of Rs.2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Denim variant, the Harley-Davidson X440 neo-retro roadster becomes the first motorcycle spawned out of the Milwaukee-based brand’s partnership with Hero MotoCorp. The entire sales and marketing operations are carried out by the Indian company.

Locally produced by Hero MotoCorp, the Harley-Davidson X440 is heavily localised and it competes against entry-level middleweight motorcycles from brands such as Royal Enfield, Honda, Jawa and Yezdi. It derives power from an all-new 440 cc single-cylinder air-cooled Fi engine with an oil cooler.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a six-speed transmission. The Harley-Davidson X440 is packed with features including a round-shaped LED headlamp, LED turn indicators and LED tail lamp while a dual-channel ABS system will be standard assisting the 320 mm front disc and rear disc brake setup.

Harley-Davidson X440 Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Denim Rs. 2.29 lakh Vivid Rs. 2.49 lakh S Rs. 2.69 lakh

The motorcycle is suspended on 43 mm upside-down front forks while a twin-sided shock absorber unit is present at the rear. It also gets side stand engine cut-off function and the overall design is unmistakably Harley-Davidson taking plenty of inspiration from the bigger XR1200. It is equipped with a wide and flat handlebar, machined dual-tone alloy wheels and a neutral riding position.

Harley-Davidson X440 Specs Engine 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled Power 27 bhp Torque 38 Nm Gearbox Six-Speed Fuel Tank Capacity 13.5 L Seat Height 805 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Weight 190.5 kg

The neo-retro elements can be found in many places as it features a single-pod instrument console and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with Harley-Davidson branding, a side-mounted exhaust system, a single-piece seat, sturdy grab rail and so on. It has a seat height of 805mm and tips the weighing scale at 190.5 kg with a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 L.

It rides on 100/90-18 front and 140/70-17 rear MRF Zapper Hyke tyres. The mid-spec Vivid costs Rs. 2.49 lakh and the top-end S at Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Denim variant can be had in Mustard Yellow shade while the Vivid in Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver colours. The range-topping S variant is retailed in Matte Black paint scheme.

Other highlights are TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, notification alerts and navigation while USB charging socket is standard across the range. The base variant comes with wire-spoked wheels, the mid-level trim with machined alloy wheels and the S variant with diamond-cut alloy wheels and TFT console.