Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings Open In India Officially

Harley-Davidson X440 derives power from a 440 cc single-cylinder two-valve air- and oil-cooled engine kicking out 27 hp and 38 Nm

Harley-Davidson India commenced the official bookings for the X440 at 4:40 pm yesterday. Available in a total of three variants, it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 5,000 at all authorised Harley-Davidson dealerships and online as well as select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country. The customer deliveries will begin around October 2023.

It will be manufactured at the brand’s production facility at Neemrana, Rajasthan. The Harley-Davidson X440 is the most affordable motorcycle from the famed American company in the world as it carries a starting price of Rs. 2.29 lakh for the base Denim trim and it goes up to Rs. 2.49 lakh for the Vivid mid-level variant and Rs. 2.69 lakh for the S range-topping model (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Harley-Davidson X440 takes design inspiration from the 1200 XR and it has a neo-retro stance. It derives power from a 440 cc single-cylinder two-valve air- and oil-cooled engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 27 hp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission.

It is packed with premium features including an LED headlamp with DRL, LED tail lamp and LED turn signals, a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and 320 mm front disc and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system as standard. It is suspended on 43 mm upside-down front forks and twin-sided rear shock absorbers.

It boasts a wide handlebar setup and neutral footpegs. The seat height stands at 805 mm and the fuel tank has a capacity of 13.5 litres. The entry-level trim only gets wire-spoked wheels and a Mustard yellow paint scheme while the Vivid and S come with machined alloy wheels and diamond-cut alloy wheels respectively.

The top-end model is only available in a black shade while the Vivid can be had with Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver shades. Admittedly, the Harley-Davidson X440 does not have a drooling road presence but it is aggressively priced against entry-level middleweight motorcycles such as Royal Enfield Classic 350.