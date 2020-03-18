Harley-Davidson Street 750 & Street Rod Now Sold At CSD With Special Prices

The BSVI compliant Street 750 and Street Rod are now made available by Harley-Davidson at the Canteen Store Departments for Armed Forces

Harley-Davidson India has sent out a press release announcing that the BSVI compliant Street 750 and Street Rod will be sold from Canteen Store Departments (CSD) exclusively for armed forces with special prices across the nation. Both the entry-level models from the brand will be retailed at CSD for ex-servicemen, their dependents and armed forces.

The move to include both Street bikes in the CSD inventory is in line with its existing association with the armed forces. It is worth noting that the American manufacturer has had a long-time relationship with the army, as a special Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) chapter for the defence officers dubbed Armed Forces H.O.G Chapter was also introduced.

It has place for both serving and veteran members across various departments. Three years ago, Harley-Davidson announced exclusive storage facility in India for its Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter. The world famous brand extended its assistance to the members of Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter by giving them free and safe custody of motorcycles across selective Harley-Davidson dealerships as well.

The premium motorcycle maker with rich history of nearly 117 years has retailed more than 25,000 units in the domestic market over its presence for a decade. It has also revealed that more new products are in the pipeline for this year. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 became the first high capacity motorcycle in India to receive BSVI compliance.

Last year, while showcasing the LiveWire electric motorcycle, Harley Davidson launched a special edition variant of the Street 750 cruiser to commemorate the brand’s ten years of presence in India. It was the first BSVI motorcycle from HD with the production limited to just 300 units. It is powered by the same 749 cc V-twin liquid-cooled Revolution X engine that develops 60 Nm of peak torque.

Harley-Davidson also offers a range of motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and apparel alongside providing financial services for its customers.