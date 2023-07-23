Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 Trademark Filed – New Cruiser?

Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the name “Harley-Davidson Nightster 440”, as a part of its premium motorcycle lineup expansion plan

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson recently made headlines with the launch of their new X440. Manufactured the former and sold under the latter’s brand, the new X440 has been designed to break Royal Enfield’s dominance in the premium motorcycle market. However, it seems like the Hero-Harley partnership has something even more exciting in the works.

Just a month after the introduction of the Harley-Davidson X440, Hero MotoCorp has registered a new motorcycle trademark – Harley-Davidson Nightster 440. This move showcases Hero’s commitment to developing more motorcycles on its 440cc platform and hints at an exciting new direction for the brand.

Going by the name, Nightster 440 will have a more “traditional” Harley-Davidson design, unlike the X440. Expect a scaled-down version of the Harley Nightster currently on sale in the US. It will likely be more cruiser-like, with an extremely low seat, a slim fuel tank, and a stubby rear end with a small but wide wheel. The cruiser approach will help H-D widen their audience base in the 350-500cc segment.

We expect the chassis and plenty of mechanical components to be shared between the Nightster 440 and X440. This should help keep costs in check, but we expect the design to be distinct, which should help differentiate the two products. The 440cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine will remain the same, but Hero might tune it (or final drive) differently, which should change the riding feel.

The Nightster 440 is strategically positioned to sit above the X440 in the Indian market, aiming for a premium segment with a higher price point. The motorcycle is expected to offer enhanced features, further differentiating itself from its sibling model. This premium positioning aligns with Hero MotoCorp’s vision to cater to discerning Indian motorcycle enthusiasts seeking top-notch performance and aesthetics.

As per speculations, Hero MotoCorp plans to unveil its version of the 440cc motorcycle next year, allowing the Nightster 440 to make its global debut in 2024. Interestingly, Hero will also launch a few motorcycles in the 350-500cc segment under its own brand. This will likely include Xpulse 440 and even Karizma 440.