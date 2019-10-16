Harley Davidson has temporarily stopped the production of its first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire due to a problem in the final quality check

The LiveWire is Harley Davidson’s first fully-electric motorcycle, which started reaching dealerships late last month. The manufacturer discovered a “non-standard condition” during the final stages of the quality check.

Reports suggest that the issue seems to be related to battery charging set up. The manufacturer has paused the production and deliveries of the EV for now, and there is no official statement from Harley Davidson so as to when the production will resume.

The LiveWire is powered by a 15.5 kWh battery paired to a permanent magnet electric motor that produces 103.5 HP of max power and 116 Nm of max torque. which makes it one of the most powerful Harley Davidsons ever. Being an EV, the LiveWire comes with an automatic transmission. The bike is capable of doing 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds, while the top speed of the bike is limited to 185 kmph.

The 15.5 kWh battery takes 12 hours to be fully charged via a household power outlet, whereas a DC Fast Charger can fully charge the battery in just an hour. A full charge will give you a range of 225 km in the city, and 142 km on the highway (claimed).

The LiveWire gets a host of safety tech including ABS, traction control system, rear-wheel lift mitigation, and a drag-torque slip control system which manages rear wheel slip and prevents the rear wheel to lock because of regenerative braking.

It also sports a 4.3-inch colour TFT touchscreen unit that lets the rider choose between seven different riding modes, of which four are pre-programmed modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Range. The other three modes are fully customizable wherein the power, regeneration throttle response and traction control settings can be customized as per your requirements.

While it was revealed in India a few months ago, there is no official word regarding the launch of the LiveWire EV here. The only fully electric motorcycle to be offered by Harley Davidson was launched at a whopping price of $29,799 (Rs 21,30,000 approx) in the United States.