GWM Releases First Teaser Of India-Spec Haval Concept H SUV – Details

GWM’s Haval Concept H will make its global debut at the 2020 Auto Expo; full range of Haval SUVs and GWM EVs will be on display

After months of speculations, Great Wall Motor (GWM) has confirmed its participation officially at the 2020 Auto Expo. The 15th edition of the motoring show will see GWM making its domestic premiere on the opening press day and the exhibition will run until February 12. GWM is currently the largest SUV maker in China and it was founded back in 1984.

GWM has a number of subsidiaries under its belt such as Haval, Great Wall EV and Great Wall Pickup brands. The company is well-suited to India in a number of ways as its global portfolio has a range of passenger vehicles pertaining to different segments and its expertise in the battery-powered, hybrid and conventional IC-engined vehicles could come handy in making a mark locally.

With more than 70 holding subsidiaries worldwide, Great Wall Motor has Research & Development centres in India, China, United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Austria along with nine production facilities and five knocked down plants across the globe. To showcase its seriousness for the Indian market, GWM will be bringing its Haval Concept H along to the Auto Expo.



It has been teased for the first time showcasing its side profile that indicates the presence of sharp LED headlamps, horizontal wraparound LED tail lamps, raked windshield, slight sloping roofline towards the rear, blackened short pillars with angled C-pillar, chromed window line, turn indicators integrated wing mirrors, roof spoiler, black alloy wheels, muscular wheel arches, etc.

The Concept Vision 2025 will also be on display along with the range of Haval SUVs. GWM’s entry into the domestic market will be through the Haval brand and the electric vehicles from GWM EV vertical will also greet the stands. On January 17, 2020 GWM made its first big step in its entry into India as it signed an agreement to acquire Ex GM’s Talegaon manufacturing plant.



The brand could be less than two years away from debuting its first product in the market and we will be able to witness what the Haval brand is capable of at the Hall No.1 of India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.