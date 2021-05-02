Guy Martin To Set A New Speed Record With 860 Bhp Suzuki Hayabusa

The standard Suzuki Hayabusa gets a 1340 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that produces 190 PS of max power and 150 Nm of peak torque

British motorcycle racer, television presenter, and heavy vehicle mechanic Guy Martin is all set to attempt to set a new land speed record in the United Kingdom, and break the 300 mph (482.8 km/h) barrier on his fully customised turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusa. Guy Martin had been working on the modified Suzuki Hayabusa for a long time, and it looks like the motorcycle is ready to set a new ‘Standing Start One Mile Record Run’.

The specifications of this particular Suzuki Hayabusa haven’t been revealed, but it is being said that this is the same motorcycle on which Martin clocked a top speed of 434 kmph, back in 2019. Now, he aims to go even faster, and obviously must have made a range of modifications to his ‘Busa.

Based on the information available, Guy Martin’s Suzuki Hayabusa that will be used for this record attempt would be fitted with a turbocharged, and make a maximum power output of around 860 bhp. The motorcycle features some extensive visual revisions to make it extremely aerodynamic.

It’s also being said that the body kit that the Hayabusa has been equipped with, has been developed in a wind tunnel specifically for this 480 kmph speed run. Guy Martin already holds a host of records, including a world record for the highest speed on a gravity-powered snow sledge, the highest speed on a wall of death, the fastest soapbox, the highest speed in a tractor and so on. He has recorded over 17 podium finishes in the Isle of Man TT races.

Talking about the Suzuki Hayabusa, the new-gen version of the superbike was recently launched in the Indian market at a base price of Rs 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The first batch of 101 units of the bike was sold out in less than three days, which goes on to highlight the cult following that the Suzuki Hayabusa has in the country.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa gets a 1340 cc in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC motor that makes 190 PS of max power at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and also gets a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.