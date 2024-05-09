Guerrilla 450 To Be The Next 450 cc Launch From Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 could be launched in the second half of 2024; will come with a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS power

Royal Enfield has been putting its upcoming neo-retro naked roadster through extensive testing in India, with design elements reminiscent of the entry-level Hunter 350. Speculation suggests it could be named the Guerrilla 450, positioning it as a more premium and powerful alternative to the Hunter 350. It is expected to share several components with the new Himalayan.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is believed to launch in the latter half of this year. It is designed to compete directly with the popular Triumph Speed 400 and will also contend with other competitors such as the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and KTM 390 Duke, among others. With its distinctive design and performance-oriented features, the Guerrilla 450 will aim to establish a solid presence in this segment.

Adopting a neo-retro design similar to that of the Triumph Speed 400, it could be priced competitively around Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The cost-effectiveness might be partially attributed to the test prototypes not featuring upside-down forks (USDs). It will aim to combine classic aesthetics with contemporary touches, creating a retro-inspired feel.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be powered by the Sherpa 450 engine, which is a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC unit. This engine is capable of delivering 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission, which comes standard with a slipper/assist clutch.

The motorcycle will feature 17-inch black alloy wheels and utilise an offset monoshock for rear suspension. Braking duties will be managed by disc brakes on both the front and rear, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The Chennai-based manufacturer has a series of 450 cc motorcycles in the works, including a scrambler, indicating a broader lineup to come.

The equipment list of the RE Guerrilla 450 will likely comprise a TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, ride modes, switchable rear ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, slightly upright handlebar, and much more. The company will seek to consolidate its flagship 650 portfolio as well alongside expanding the 350 cc range this FY.