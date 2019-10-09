Great Offers On Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Yaris, Corolla In Oct 2019

Like most other carmakers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sells models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Yaris, is offering some good discounts in October 2019

With the festive season here, it’s time for most car manufacturers to offer some great discounts to boost its sales. These discounts are good enough to often make prospective car buyers wait for several months for the Diwali-time discounts to arrive.

This year, the discounts are even higher-than-usual, which is mostly due to attempts by carmakers to get out of the grip of the sales slowdown that’s prevailing in the market. Here are the discounts that are being offered by Toyota Kirloskar Motor on vehicles like Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Yaris and more –

1. Toyota Innova Crysta

The Crysta has been one of the most successful MPVs in the market. The second-gen Innova is a very comfortable offering that comes with a set of powerful engine options. As is typical of Toyota products, the MPV is even high on reliability and can offer years of trouble-free service.

The premium MPV is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. Other than this, there is also a corporate discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Finally, there is a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. All this adds up to a total discount of Rs 95,000.

2. Toyota Corolla Altis

The Toyota Corolla Altis has long been a Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia rival that comes across as a well-rounded offering. However, the Altis has got a bit long in the tooth now and has been losing out to Octavia, Civic and Elantra in terms of popularity. Hence, it doesn’t come across as a surprise to see the manufacturer offering some great discounts on the D1-segment sedan. There’s a cash discount of Rs 1,85,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 25,000, which means the benefits add up to a whopping Rs 2,10,000.

3. Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner, the long-standing leader of its segment, has been available with benefits of Rs 1,40,000. There’s a cash discount of Rs 40,000, along with the corporate bonus of another Rs 40,000.

There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. With Rs 1.4 lakh off its sticker price, the Fortuner comes across as an ever more likeable offering. It’s seldom that TKM offers discounts on its best-selling SUV but the considerable discount being offered right now makes it a great time to put your money on this Ford Endeavour rival.

4. Toyota Etios

The Toyota Etios, which is the most affordable sedan in the carmaker’s lineup, is a pretty practical C1-segment offering that has been fairly popular among the fleet operators. It’s spacious, comes with a good ride quality and even offers a high fuel efficiency. Right now, this Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze rival is being sold with discounts of Rs 28,000. There’s a cash discount of Rs 20,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

5. Toyota Liva

The Liva, which is the hatchback sibling of the Etios, rivals the likes of Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10. Like the Etios, the Liva is a practical offering that offers a spacious cabin, reliable engines and a good ride quality. Also, just like the Etios, the Liva is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

6. Toyota Etios Cross

The Etios Cross is the pseudo-crossover version of the Liva and looks a touch more rugged. Other than offering a bolder styling package, it offers all the traits of its hatchback sibling. Currently, the Etios Cross comes with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 8,000. These discounts make the Etios Cross as affordable as some of the conventional hatchbacks out there.

7. Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza is nothing but a rebadged Maruti Baleno that is the first-ever cross-badged product to be conceived under the recently formed partnership between Toyota and Suzuki. The Glanza is available only with a petrol engine option.

It looks exactly like the Baleno, with the only difference arising out of different badges and a new grille. Currently, this Baleno-based hatchback is on sale with benefits worth Rs 35,000. There is a cash discount of Rs 15,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 for all those who sell their old car to the TKM dealership.

8. Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris rivals the likes of Honda City and Maruti Dzire and comes across as a pretty well-sorted offering that offers segment-leading safety features, an adequately powerful petrol engine, great ride quality and a mini-Corolla look. The Yaris even received a set of minor changes recently, which makes it an even better proposition. Currently, the older stock of the Yaris, which was manufactured before a recent set of updates were released, is being sold with discounts of up to Rs 1,52,000.

The entry-level J variant gets a cash discount of Rs 77,000, while the G, V and VX variants get cash discounts of Rs 1,07,000, Rs 44,000 and Rs 37,000, respectively. All variants are available with a corporate discount of Rs 30,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. On the other hand, the updated version is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, corporate benefit of Rs 15,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.