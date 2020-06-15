Gravitas 3-Row SUV Will Be The Next Big Launch From Tata Motors

Tata Gravitas will also be powered by the BSVI compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine developing 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque

Tata Motors has rapidly been expanding its domestic portfolio in the last couple of years. The Tiago acted as a pre-cursor for things to come as Tata began a new assault of launching modern products in 2016. It was followed by the Hexa, Tigor and Nexon in late 2017. The Tiago and Nexon helped in maintaining consistent sales volumes for the brand over the last three years.

Last year, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy based Harrier as it became the first model to sit on OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform. The mid-size SUV did garner decent volumes but the competition in the segment only got tougher as the year progressed with Kia Seltos and MG Hector entering the fray.

Earlier this year, Tata debuted the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon along with 2020MY Harrier and the all-new Nexon EV. Amidst the global health crisis hampering the automotive industry, Tata’s plans to expand the Harrier’s range will come into fruition, as its three-row sibling known as the Gravitas will enter showrooms in the coming months.

Expected to be launched before festive season, the Gravitas has plenty in common with its five-seater Harrier sibling but necessary changes have been made to accommodate the third row. It gets longer overhand and roof bulge with larger side windows and the middle row can be folded to let the passengers in for the third row.

Rivalling the upcoming MG Hector Plus and next-gen Mahindra XUV500, the front end of Tata Gravitas looks largely identical to the Harrier but the additional row has prompted design updated to the rear with a more upright stance. It features a restyled boot and updated rear bumper alongside a black strip running between the LED tail lamps. We predict the price range of the Gravitas to sit between Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the powertrain, the three-row premium SUV is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine pumping out 170 PS and 350 Nm. It will be hooked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The launch of the Gravitas is expected to be followed by the HBX based production micro SUV later this year.