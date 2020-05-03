GMC Hummer EV Debut Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

The upcoming Hummer EV is claimed to have a massive power output of 1000 hp, along with a mind-numbing 15,592 Nm torque at the wheels

Earlier this year, GMC surprised us all by confirming that the Hummer nameplate will be revived in the form of a fully-electric truck – with a Super Bowl teaser advertisement featuring basketball star LeBron James. GMC was all set to showcase the Hummer EV on May 20, however, the revelation has now been rescheduled.

The American automaker is yet to confirm a revised date, but reassured that “development work continues on track and undeterred.” Going by this statement, we believe that the Hummer’s production will also be as per the schedule, and the car will hit the North American dealerships around the autumn of next year.

The upcoming Hummer EV has to be one of the most highly-anticipated electric vehicles in the world, since GMC claimed maximum power output of 1000 horses, and over 15,000 Nm torque at the wheels! These figures will help the upcoming Hummer EV sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3 seconds.

Last month, GM let the media persons take a look at the upcoming Hummer pickup EV at the brand’s EV Day, at its Warren, Michigan facility. Reportedly, the EV has been shod with giant 23-inch all-terrain tyres and also gets tow hooks. The pickup features removable roof panels, and gets a large touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster inside the cabin.

Previously, we also learned that the Hummer EV will be seen sporting GMC badges, and that it will use 800-volt battery packs, with upto 350-kW fast charging capabilities. General Motors confirmed that the platform will have the capability to add about 100 miles of driving range in just 10 minutes of charge.

The Hummer EV is expected to be manufactured at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan, which is currently being retooled to produce electric vehicles exclusively, including the upcoming Cadillac Escalade EV, and the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle. Upon its arrival, the Hummer EV will directly rival the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T.