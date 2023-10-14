Get Up To Rs. 5 Lakh Discount On Buying A Mercedes-Benz EV

Mercedes-Benz is offering discounts of up to Rs. 5 lakh for its existing customers on buying any of its electric cars. The current Mercedes EV portfolio includes EQB, EQE and EQS

In order to pace up the electric vehicle revolution, Mercedes-Benz India has come up with an exciting offer for its existing customers. This offer, however, is only applicable if you are buying an electric vehicle and can help you save up to Rs. 5 lakh. As a part of its ongoing Sustainability Fest, the German luxury carmaker is offering a loyalty bonus to its existing customers along with a slew of other benefits. Let’s have a look at the mouth-watering offers on the Mercedes Benz luxury EVs.

Mercedes-Benz Electric Cars: Rs. 5 Lakh Discount and Additional Benefits

Mercedes Benz plans to go fully electric by 2030 along with having 50% EVs in its portfolio by the year 2025. In order to promote electric cars in the Indian market and celebrate Sustainability Day (the last day Wednesday of October month), the German carmaker is hosting a special ‘Sustainability Fest’.

Extending till the end of October 2023, the company is offering up to Rs. 5 lakh off on its electric vehicle range for its existing customers. This one-time sustainability loyalty bonus will allow customers to get a straight-up discount on Mercedes Benz electric cars including the EQB, EQE and EQS.

In addition to this, Mercedes Benz is also providing 50% tax support to customers in the states where road tax is charged on EV registration. This tax support will apply to states like Haryana, Telangana, Kerala, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and more. Apart from this, free charging for all-electric vehicles is also an added plus.

Mercedes-Benz’s current EV portfolio includes the EQB 7-seater SUV, the latest EQE SUV and the EQS luxury sedan. Acquiring an overall EV sales proportion of around 5% in India, the company has sold 638 electric cars in the year 2023 (January-September 2023).

The brand is also running a Star Agility+ program in the country which also gives a host of benefits to the customers including attractive down payment and EMI options, free insurance for the first year, low down payment scheme, 4-year warranty and maintenance package amongst others.