Full-Size SUV Sales In May 2021 – Endeavour, Gloster, Fortuner, Alturas

Ford Endeavour posted 263 unit sales in May 2021 as against 122 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 115 per cent

The full-size SUV segment always has the Toyota Fortuner leading the charge ahead of Ford Endeavour. However, the unfavourable market scenario over the last three months has led to the entire automotive industry facing a huge decline in sales as most of the states across India have imposed restrictions with retail sales and logistics in limbo.

With the reemergence of the health crisis in its third wave, the social and economic activities have been hampered big time and customers are currently booking their products online if necessary. The semiconductor shortage issue is also reducing car production and thus the sales numbers have largely been uncertain in May 2021.

The auto sector is expected to make a strong recovery in the later stages of this year, in a similar fashion to 2020 and new products are waiting in the pipeline to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that general exist amongst consumers during the festive season period. It must be noted that a host of new SUVs are coming over the next two years.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) May 2021 Sales May 2020 Sales 1. Ford Endeavour (115%) 263 122 2. MG Gloster 129 – 3. Hyundai Tucson 74 0 4. Toyota Fortuner (-94%) 15 267 5. Mahindra Alturas G4 9 0

In the full-size SUV segment, the Ford Endeavour finished on top with 263 units as against 122 units during the same period in 2020 with 115 per cent YoY volume increase. The MG Gloster slotted in at the second position with 129 units while Hyundai Tucson ended up third with 74 unit sales. The Toyota Fortuner could only manage to despatch 15 units.

The fourth-placed Japanese seven-seater SUV recorded 94 per cent negative sales growth as 267 units were posted in May 2020. Mahindra’s Alturas G4 finished in the fifth position with 9 units in the month of May 2021. The BSVI compliant Isuzu MU-X was introduced only recently in the Indian market with minor changes.

Jeep India is working on a seven-seater SUV based on the Compass and is expected to be launched sometime next year. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine churning out around 200 horsepower, and will more likely be paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed auto with 4WD in the top-spec trims.