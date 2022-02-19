Full-Size SUV Sales In Jan 2022 – Fortuner, Gloster, Kodiaq, Alturas, C5

Toyota Fortuner recorded a total of 811 units in the month of January 2022 as against 1,169 units with a YoY sales decline of 30.6 per cent

In the month of January 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had the Fortuner finish on top of the full-size SUV sales charts as 811 units were sold against 1,169 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 30.6 per cent. The MG Gloster finished in the second position taking advantage of the absence of the Ford Endeavour.

The seven-seater garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 143 units in the month of January 2022 as against 475 units during the corresponding period last year with a massive YoY volume decline of 69.8 per cent. The Skoda Kodiaq slotted in at third with 113 unit sales last month and the facelifted version was only introduced last month.

The SUV is already sold out for 2022. It derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission sending power to all four wheels. It is currently priced between Rs. 35.99 lakh and Rs. 38.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (-30.6%) 811 1,169 2. MG Gloster (-69.8%) 143 475 3. Skoda Kodiaq 113 0 4. VW Tiguan (-18%) 61 74 5. Citroen C5 Aircross 40 – 6. Mahindra Alturas G4 0 10

The equipment list comprises an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital console, a panoramic sunroof, a three-zone automatic climate control system, ambient lighting, etc. Volkswagen launched the Tiguan facelift in India at an introductory price of Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in December 2021.

It has plenty in common with the latest Skoda Kodiaq. Last month, 61 units of the Tiguan were sold against 74 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 18 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2021 with 40 units, a YoY volume growth of 53 per cent was noted.

The Citroen C5 Aircross finished in the fifth position with 40 units while zero units of the Mahindra Alturas G4 were registered last month but the rebadged SsangYong Rexton G4 is expected to get a facelift soon with features like ADAS.