Four-Cylinder Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Could Deliver 60 HP, Debut Soon

2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is expected to be launched in the coming months and it could be showcased at the EICMA

Kawasaki had been teasing the supercharged ZH2 based on the Z1000 naked motorcycle before it was spied undisguised ahead of the October 23 unveiling date. It gets ‘River mark’ logo up front and follows the futuristic version of the ‘Sumogi’ design language as in the Z1000 with the handlebar in a relaxed riding position, air inlet on either side of the fuel tank, matte grey paint finish having red highlights, etc.

It will more likely be based on a new platform and comprises of an all-digital TFT instrumentation. The ZH2 will share cycle parts with the Ninja H2 and is expected to enthral the enthusiasts upon arrival. The Japanese manufacturer has often found itself on the headlines in recent weeks as shows in Tokyo and Milan are fast approaching.

Besides the supercharged ZH2, Kawasaki is expected to debut a new Ninja 250 that was leaked online recently. It is said to be available in SE and SE MDP variants and do not expect any significant upgrades on the quarter-litre motorcycle. The 2020 Ninja 250 will only get graphical changes and perhaps the addition of new paint schemes.

On the mechanical side, it is rumoured to get its power output increased to 45 PS – a sizeable 6 PS jump compared to the existing model. The powertrain will be Euro 5 compliant making it more powerful than the regular Ninja 300. In India, the Ninja 300 could be replaced by the 250 cc sibling when the BSVI emission regulations kick in from April 2020.

We have been keeping track of the highly speculated Ninja ZX-25R for months now. Reports indicate that it will be produced at Kawasaki’s Motorcycle & Engine division as part of Kawasaki Heavy Industries. It will be sold in Indonesia via CKD route and priced between IDR 100 million and IDR 130 million – about Rs. 5-6.6 lakh approximately.

It is believed to use USD front forks and a uni-track monoshock unit at the rear. The ZX-25R will be shod on 100/110 front and 140 to 160 section rear tyres. It is expected to get a range of new electronic aids and could produce a maximum power of 60 PS. However, a few reports say it will only make between 42 and 46 PS to rival Honda CBR250RR and Yamaha YZF-R25 from the inline four-cylinder engine.

It will rev up to 19,000 rpm as well and is based on the tubular frame shared with the Ninja H2. With lighter mechanical components, it could be more agile than the standard Ninja 250.