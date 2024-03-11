Ford To Likely Re-Enter India With 3 New Cars – New Details

Ford is expected to bring in three models upon its re-entry before the end of this year as the Mustang Mach-E, new Endeavour and Ranger are possibilities

The speculations surrounding Ford’s re-entry into India have only been catapulted in recent months as the brand backed off from selling its Maraimalai Nagar plant to JSW Group while the new Endeavour and the Ranger have been spotted. In addition, the Mustang Mach-E could also join the lineup and here we have given you all the known details:

1. Ford Mustang Mach-E:

There are indications that Ford might introduce the Mustang Mach-E in the Indian market through the CBU channel, as the name has been trademarked in the country. Globally, this model is available with battery packs ranging from 72 kWh to 91 kWh, offering both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. The base Mach-E boasts 269 hp and 430 Nm while the variant with the larger battery pack can deliver 294 hp and 530 Nm of torque.

It has a claimed driving range of up to 600 km on a single charge. Although the specific variants for the Indian market are still undisclosed, the range-topping GT AWD kicking out 487 hp and 850 Nm of torque could be the favourable option with a range of around 489 km. If it launches, it will rival Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes EQE.

2. New Ford Ranger:

The Ford Ranger shares its ladder frame with the latest Endeavour and both could use the same engine lineup as well. Both models are expected to go on sale later this year. In international markets, the pickup truck offers a choice between two potent engines: a 2.3L engine delivering 270 horsepower and a larger 2.7L turbo V6 churning out 315 horsepower.

These engines are paired with a sophisticated ten-speed automatic transmission and are available in both 2WD and 4WD layouts. Upon arrival, the Ford Ranger will lock horns with the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

3. New Ford Endeavour:

The third-generation Endeavour will offer a plethora of advanced assistive and safety features compared to the old-gen that was on sale in India. Its interior will incorporate a wide array of features such as a 12-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, multiple airbags and much more.

With design cues borrowed from the F-150 pickup, the new-gen Endeavour will compete fiercely against rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Isuzu MU-X. It is sold in several global markets as the Everest and is available in multiple powertrain options. It is yet unknown which will be chosen for India.