Ford Territory SUV Expected To Launch In India This Year – Report

According to a recent report, Ford is planning to launch the Territory SUV in India. This upcoming vehicle is expected to go on sale in our market within the next few months. First introduced back in 2018, during the Chengdu Auto Show, Ford Territory is on sale in a few Asian markets, like China, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines.

Ford Territory is based on the JMC Yusheng S330, and measures 4,580mm in length, 1,936mm in width, and 1,674mm in height, with a wheelbase length of 2,716mm. The SUV draws power from a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops a peak power of 143 PS (from 4,200 to 5,200 rpm) and a maximum torque of 225 Nm (from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm).

The SUV is available with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a CVT. In the Chinese market, it is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid system, but we’re not sure if that would be available on the India-spec version. Also, Ford Territory is only offered in a two-row/5-seat configuration.

The Territory SUV is quite a handsome vehicle, with sharp-looking LED headlamps, a wide front grille, a wide airdam, and inverted-L-shape LED DRLs at the front. The SUV also gets 18-inch alloy wheels, silver-finished skid plates on the bumpers (front and rear), roof rails, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The rear bumper also features large faux exhaust vents, which give it a sporty look.

It also comes loaded with plenty of features, like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ambient cabin lighting, electrically-adjustable driver seat, and rain-sensing wipers. It gets plenty of safety features as well, like auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring system, 360-degree camera, parking assist, six airbags, etc.

With the popularity of SUVs rising steadily in India, Ford Territory would be a welcome addition to the brand’s lineup in our market. If and when it launches in India, the Territory SUV will slot between the EcoSport and the Endeavour, and it’s expected to rival the likes of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.