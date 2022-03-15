Ford Teases 9 EVs For European Market – 4 Crossovers, 5 LCVs

Ford is planning to reach 2 million annual EV global production figure by 2026, and its EV expansion in Europe will be a big push in that direction

Ford Motor Company has announced its EV roadmap for the coming years for the European market. The Blue Oval will have a total of nine EVs there by 2024, and it is planning to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the continent by 2026. The EV lineup will consist of four electric SUVs, along with five light commercial EVs.

The electric crossovers include Ford Puma EV and Mustang Mach-E, along with two new models. Only the silhouettes of the SUVs and their LED DRLs are visible in the official teaser. The manufacturer did reveal that one of the two new electric SUVs will be a midsize crossover, while the other will be a performance SUV.

The upcoming Ford midsize electric SUV is expected to debut in 2022, with a 500 km (around 311 km) driving range, and it will enter production in 2023. As for the new sport crossover, its production will commence in 2024. Both EVs are likely to be underpinned by Volkswagen Group’s ‘MEB’ dedicated EV platform, and they will be manufactured at Ford’s plant in Cologne, Germany.

The electric version of Puma is scheduled to enter production in 2024, at the manufacturer’s plant in Craiova, Romania. The ICE version of Ford Puma is already manufactured there. As for Mustang Mach-E, it went on sale in Europe last year, and its ‘GT’ version was introduced this year.

“Our march toward an all-electric future is an absolute necessity for Ford to meet the mobility needs of customers across a transforming Europe,” said Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford Europe. “It’s also about the pressing need for greater care of our planet, making a positive contribution to society and reducing emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.”

As for the commercial EV lineup, the first model to launch in Europe will be E-Transit, which will go on sale during the next quarter of this year. It will be followed by Transit Custom one-tonne van and Tourneo Custom MPV (slated to launch in 2023), along with Transit Courier van and Tourneo Courier MPV (scheduled to arrive by 2024).