Ford Set To Launch 6 New Cars In India Next Year

Ford is working on launching a range of new cars in India next year, including a C-segment SUV under the JV with Mahindra, three CBUs, as well as new-gen models for the Figo and EcoSport

As of now, Ford’s Indian arm has a total of six cars in its line-up, namely Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport, Endeavour and Mustang. However, none of the cars are best-selling in their respective spaces, which points to the fact that Ford needs to work on revamping its line-up.

In November 2020, Ford could only manage to sell 3,991 cars in the Indian market, putting it at the 10th spot in the overall brand sales list for the said month, and left with a market share of just 1.4 per cent. However, Ford certainly has a lot of new plans for India, which includes launching as much as 6 cars in the country next year.

1. Focus

The Focus sits above the Fiesta in Ford’s global lineup, and the car is currently in it’s fourth-gen avatar. The hatch is offered with a range of different powertrains, including a 1.0-litre three-cylinder EcoBoost unit, producing 125 PS, a mild-hybrid version of the same powertrain, a 1.5-litre EcoBlue oil burner rated at 120 PS/300 Nm, as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 150 PS of max power and 370 Nm of peak torque.

The range-topping variant of the Focus is offered with goodies like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch TFT infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, LED headlights and tail lamps, dual-zone climate control, FordPass connectivity and much more.

2. Focus ST

Since Ford decided to discontinue the super sporty RS version of the Focus hatch because of pan-European emissions standards and high development costs, the ST variant becomes the sportiest Focus you can now get in Europe.

Over the regular Focus, the performance-rated ST gets some unique additions like 19-inch Magnetite wheels, unique ST front and rear bumpers, specialised ST upper and lower grille, full styling kit, a large rear spoiler, ST badging all around, an Electronic Limited Slip Differential and a unique ST sports suspension.

However, the biggest change is its 2.3-litre EcoBoost powertrain that produces 280 PS of max power, along with 420 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or an optional 7-speed automatic. The hot hatch can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds when had with the MT, and 6.0 seconds with the auto.

3. Ranger Raptor

The Ford Ranger is basically the pickup version of the Everest SUV, also known as the Endeavour, and the Ranger Raptor is the high-performance version of this pickup truck, optimized for high-speed off-road driving.

The Ranger Raptor draws power from a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine that puts out 213 PS of maximum power, along with 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, just like the BS6 Endeavour. A four-wheel drive system is standard on the pickup truck. The Ranger Raptor could be priced around the Rs 65 – 70 lakh price mark in the country.

4. New Figo

Ever since its launch back in 2015, the Figo hasn’t received any substantial updates. That being said, the hatch now feels dated as compared to some other rivals, which is why its sales numbers are also going down.

However, Ford has confirmed that a new version for the Figo will be launched by the end of 2021. Powering the next-gen Figo will likely be Mahindra’s mStallion 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, originally showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. This engine will debut in the country with the XUV300 Sportz. We expect Ford to slightly detune it to produce around 110 PS on the hatch.

5. Next-gen EcoSport

Even after 8 years of being on sale in the country, the Ford EcoSport continues in its first-gen guise. But while the Ford EcoSport was one of the first sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market, the segment now has 8 offerings from different manufacturers to choose from, making it one of the most competitive segments in the country.

To catch up with the competition, Ford is working on introducing a new-gen EcoSport, which will be plonked with the same 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi turbo-petrol engine as the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz. This engine will produce 130 PS of maximum power, along with 230 Nm peak torque.

6. New C-SUV

As a part of the joint venture between Mahindra and Ford, a range of SUVs will be developed for the Indian market, with the first outcome being a new Ford C-SUV which is expected to debut mid next year.

Internally codenamed CX757, the Ford C-SUV will share its underpinnings with the upcoming next-generation XUV500, also set to be launched next year. Ford also previously confirmed that the new C-segment SUV will be designed by Pininfarina, the Mahindra-owned Italian high-end car design company.