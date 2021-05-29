Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition Breaks Cover

As compared to the Ford Ranger Raptor, the special edition variant will feature some styling enhancements and is expected to carry a £1,500 premium over the former

Ford has introduced a new special edition version of the Ford Ranger Raptor pickup truck which features a few styling revisions both inside and outside. Exclusively available in the European markets, production will be limited to around 700 units for the entire continent, out of which roughly 50 will be made available in the United Kingdom.

The changes on the outside over the standard Ranger Raptor include matte black racing stripes, red tow hooks as well as a matte black finish for the wheel arch extensions, front and rear bumpers, door handles, and radiator grille. The Ranger Raptor special edition is being offered in three paint schemes called Performance Blue, Conquer Grey, and Frozen White.

On the inside, the special edition model gets new red stitching on the steering wheel, instrument cowl, and door panels, along with leather upholstery and a dedicated Raceway Grey gauge cluster. Apart from that, no other changes have been made to this specific variant, and it retains the Ranger Raptor’s equipment list.

No changes have been made to the pickup truck’s powertrain, which means that it continues to make use of the 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel engine that puts out 213 PS of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels with the help of a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It also gets a Terrain Management System that helps drivers tackle challenging offroad situations.

The drivetrain gets a range of drive modes including Grass, Gravel and Snow, Mud and Sand, Rock crawling, as well as an “unbeatable off-road performance” setting called Baja Mode. The latter option adjusts the traction control, sharpens the throttle response, and loads a more aggressive gearbox map, which holds gears for longer and shifts quicker.

Ford is yet to reveal the pricing for the Ranger Raptor special edition, but it is expected to carry a premium of around £1,500 over the standard pick-up considering the changes. This means that this new limited-edition model could cost over £50,000 (including VAT). Deliveries are expected to commence in October.