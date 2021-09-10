Ford Mustang Mach E Confirmed To Launch In India

Ford Mustang Mach E is offered in two battery configurations in the global markets and it comes with range of up to 491 km in the EPA cycle

Ford India has officially announced exiting its sales operations in India due to huge losses endured over the years as we predicted earlier and the models like EcoSport, Figo, Aspire and Endeavour can be bought until the stocks last at the dealerships as no more units will be rolled out for retail activities locally from its existing range.

The American auto major has vowed to offer technical and service supports for its models but we are sceptical over how long it can last. A couple of years ago, reports emerged on the internet suggested that the Blue Oval had been considering models from its global portfolio for launch in India and it looks like the Mustang Mach E is one of those models.

The Ford Mustang Mach E has been confirmed for India and as you might expect, it will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) unit. While this may sound bright, Ford will limit its operations to selling premium models from its international range as its footprint will be drastically shrunken. The electrified Mustang will be sold alongside the Mustang GT.

Ford believes bringing in Mustang coupe and Mach E will help in delivering a sustainable and profitable business. It must be noted that Ford’s decision to exit India comes on the back of lack of updates to its existing passenger cars and the inability to launch fresh new launches in the segments that the customer desire – the EcoSport is the prime example.

The Ford Mustang Mach E is equipped with 68 kWh and 88 kWh battery packs offering both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations with power outputs ranging at 270 horsepower and 487 horsepower respectively. The smaller battery pack enables a claimed driving range of 370 km on a single charge while the GT is said to deliver a 491 km range on the EPA cycle.

We will have to wait and see which configuration reaches India. The Mustang Mach E has been on sale in the global markets for a couple of years and in the future, the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck could be considered as well.