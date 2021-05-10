Ford May 2021 Discounts – Endeavour, EcoSport, Aspire, Figo

Ford India is offering some interesting deals and discounts on its vehicles this month, which we’ve discussed in detail below

American carmaker Ford is offering some decent discounts on its vehicles in the Indian market this month, to attract more customers and boost sales. If you had a new car on your shopping list and looking for car deals, then you’ve come to the right place! Keep reading ahead to check out all the offers available on Ford cars in India during May 2021.

Ford’s most affordable model, the Figo, doesn’t have any official cash discounts on offer. There is an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 available for old Ford cars, and if the car brought in for exchange is from another brand, the exchange bonus is lower, at Rs. 7,000. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is also available on it.

Ford Aspire and Freestyle also have the same deals on offer as the Figo; an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available for old Ford cars, while for cars of other brands, the exchange bonus is lower, at Rs. 7,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is also being offered on them.

On the EcoSport and Endeavour, the deals and discounts available are the same as the other models. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is being offered, and upon exchanging an old Ford car, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available. For cars of other brands, the exchange bonus is much lower, worth Rs. 7,000. On all Ford cars, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is available exclusively for existing Ford owners.

In other news, Ford is currently working on a plan for its future in the Indian market. The American manufacturer was previously planning to build a C-SUV based on the upcoming Mahindra XUV700’s platform, but when Ford and Mahindra decided not to go forward with their JV, all future joint projects were shelved.

Ford Discounts – May 2021 Model Exchange Bonus (Ford/non-Ford car) Corporate Discount Ford Figo Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 4,000 Ford Aspire Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 4,000 Ford Freestyle Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 4,000 Ford EcoSport Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 4,000 Ford Endeavour Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 4,000 Loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 available on all Ford cars for existing Ford owners (cannot be clubbed with corporate discount)

Also, Ford EcoSport was previously slated to receive Mahindra’s 1.2L mStallion petrol engine (130 PS), but sadly, those plans have also been scrapped. As per speculations, Ford is looking at its international lineup to find suitable platforms and engines for its upcoming models for the Indian market, and it is believed that the upcoming C-SUV could either be Ford Territory, or be based on it.