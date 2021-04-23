Ford India Hikes Price Across Entire Line-Up – Ecosport To Endeavour

Ford’s Indian line-up currently consists of one hatchback, a sedan, a crossover as well as two SUVs, and prices of all have now been increased, effective from April 2021

Ford India has revised the prices of its entire line-up that currently consists of the likes of Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport and the Endeavour. The new prices are effective from April 2021, and vary across different models. It should be noted that this is not the first price hike introduced by Ford for its offerings this year.

Prices of the Figo and Freestyle have been increased by Rs 18,000 across all variants. Both the cars are offered with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former puts out 96 PS and 119 Nm, while the latter is rated at 100 PS/215 Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard.

While the Freestyle is now priced from Rs 7.27 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh, the Figo will be retailed at a base price of Rs 5.82 lakh, going up to Rs 8.37 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the range-topping variant. The Aspire sub-4m sedan also uses the same powertrains as the Figo and Freestyle, and is currently available in two trims – Titanium and Titanium+.

Ford has increased the prices of both the variants of the Aspire by Rs 3,000, which means that the Aspire is now priced from Rs 7.27 lakh to Rs 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Take a look at Ford India’s new price list below –

Car Variant New Price* 1. Ford Figo 1.2L Petrol Ambiente MT Rs 5,82,000 1.2L Petrol Titanium MT Rs 6,82,000 1.2L Petrol Titanium Blu MT Rs 7,27,000 1.5L Diesel Titanium MT Rs 7,92,000 1.5L Diesel Titanium Blu MT Rs 8,37,000 2. Ford Aspire 1.2L Petrol Titanium MT Rs 7,27,000 1.2L Petrol Titanium+ MT Rs 7,62,000 1.5L Diesel Titanium MT Rs 8,37,000 1.5L Diesel Titanium+ MT Rs 8,72,000 3. Ford Freestyle 1.2L Petrol Titanium MT Rs 7,27,000 1.2L Petrol Titanium+ MT Rs 7,62,000 1.2L Petrol Flair MT Rs 7,92,000 1.5L Diesel Titanium MT Rs 8,37,000 1.5L Diesel Titanium+ MT Rs 8,72,000 1.5L Diesel Flair MT Rs 9,02,000 4. Ford EcoSport 1.5L Petrol Ambiente MT Rs 8,19,000 1.5L Petrol Trend MT Rs 8,84,000 1.5L Diesel Ambiente MT Rs 8,89,000 1.5L Diesel Trend MT Rs 9,34,000 1.5L Petrol Titanium MT Rs 9,99,000 1.5L Diesel Titanium MT Rs 9,99,900 1.5L Petrol SE MT Rs 10,69,000 1.5L Petrol S MT Rs 11,19,000 1.5L Diesel SE MT Rs 11,19,000 1.5L Petrol Titanium+ AT Rs 11,39,000 1.5L Diesel S MT Rs 11,69,000 5. Ford Endeavour 2.0L Diesel Titanium 4×2 AT Rs 29,99,000 2.0L Diesel Titanium+ 4×2 AT Rs 33,80,000 2.0L Diesel Titanium+ 4×4 AT Rs 35,60,000 2.0L Diesel Endeavour Sport 4×4 AT Rs 36,25,000

*All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi

The Ford EcoSport’s Ambiente, Trend, and Titanium variants have received a price hike of Rs 20,000, while the prices of the Titanium+, SE, and S trims remains unchanged. The Ford EcoSport is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that belts out 123 PS of maximum power, along with 149 Nm of peak torque.

Also on offer is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 100 PS of power and 215 Nm of torque. The EcoSport will now be retailed at a base price of Rs 8.19 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end trim.

The flagship Endeavour has been served with the highest price hike. The Titanium+ 4×2 AT now costs Rs 70,000 more than before, while the Titanium+ 4×4 AT and the Sport 4×4 AT trim levels have now become Rs 80,000 costlier. Pricing for the Endeavour now starts from Rs 29.99 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 36.25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).