Ford Figo Sales Dropped By 93% In July 2020

The Ford Figo is currently priced between Rs 5.49 – 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom), and puts up against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Ford Figo is one of the most versatile compact hatchbacks in the Indian market, considering the fact that it is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains unlike most of its rivals, it’s loaded with features and safety tech, it is one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the country, and it has also not been priced abruptly.

However, for some reason, the Ford Figo hasn’t been able to establish a strong foothold in the Indian market. To top it off, the hatchback’s popularity continues to decline, with its monthly sales numbers coming down rapidly. Ford managed to sell just 101 units of the Figo hatch in July 2020, which is a staggering 1365 units less than the 1466 units the carmaker managed to sell in the same month last year.

This has resulted in a year-on-year decline in sales by 93 per cent! Ford had sold 174 units of Figo in the month of June 2020, which means that the MoM sales numbers have also come down by 42 per cent. While the Figo seems to be going through a downfall lately, its crossover version is suffering a little less.

Ford sold 464 units of the Freestyle in the month of July 2020, which is 16 per cent down from the 550 units sold in July 2019, as well as 8 per cent less than the 506 units sold in June 2020. However, it is certainly not as bad as the Figo’s performance, which is pretty strange since there’s not much that separates the two cars, apart from the visual enhancements.

Figo comes with two engine options – a 1.2-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine churning out 96 PS of maximum power, along with 119 Nm of torque; as well as a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine with a peak power output of 100 PS, and a 215 Nm peak torque rating. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both the engines as standard.

Ford currently retails the Figo at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh, going up to Rs 8.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Figo goes on to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago among other similarly priced hatchbacks in the country.