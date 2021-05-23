Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck – 5 Things You Should Know

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was unveiled just a few days ago, and here, we have listed the top five things you should know about it

Ford recently unveiled the all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck. Christened Ford F-150 Lightning, this electric truck has a lot on offer, in terms of power, performance, equipment, etc. The manufacturer has stated that this would be a truck for the masses, and not just a niche EV.

Here, we take a look at five things about the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning that have had our attention ever since the wraps were lifted off it.

Design changes

To distinguish it from the petrol- and diesel-powered F-150 trucks, Ford has given the F-150 Lightening a few subtle styling changes. The electric pickup truck sports a wide LED light bar on the nose, and at the rear, the taillights mirror the same design as the headlamps. Other changes include a closed front grille, redesigned bumpers, and new running boards.

Powertrain options

The F-150 Lightning will be available in two variants – Standard Range and Long Range. The manufacturer hasn’t revealed the battery specs yet, but has shared the expected driving range figures – 230 miles (370 km) on the Standard model and 300 miles (483 km) on the Long Range model. The truck will get a dual-motor drivetrain as standard, with one electric motor on each axle. The Standard Range variant is rated at 432 PS and 1,051 Nm, while the Long Range variant will belt out 571 PS and 1,051 Nm.

Practicality

Ford F-150 Lightning can haul a payload of 2,000 lbs (907 kg), while towing capacity is rated at 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg). The electric truck offers a frunk as well, 14.1 cubic feet or 399 litres in size. Also, there will be 11 power outlets available, which can be used to run power tools, and if needed, an entire house as well.

Loaded with features

The cabin of the F-150 Lightning is largely the same as the regular F150s, but with a few upgrades. It gets a larger 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa support), a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, BlueCruise driver assistance tech, etc. The truck also supports OTA updates, which means improvements and updates will be added as they roll out.

Price

Ford F-150 Lightning will go on sale in the US market next year. The price of the electric pickup truck will begin just under USD 40,000 (around INR 29 lakh), going all the way up to around USD 90,000 (~ INR 65.5 lakh). It will be available in a single body style – SuperCrew with a 5.5-foot loading bed.