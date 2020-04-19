Ford Endeavour To Get 2.3-litre Petrol Engine Variant – Details

While the India-spec Ford Endeavour recently received a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel variant with 10-speed automatic transmission, the global model will soon get a 2.3-litre petrol engine

The latest generation of the Ford Endeavour has a lot going for it. The brawny SUV, which is sold as the ‘Everest’ in other markets, has been selling well globally. The Endy, as it’s popularly called, recently received its BSVI update in India, which brought in a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with an optional 10-speed automatic transmission.

The new model was introduced in India in January and came in at a base price of Rs 29.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine replaced both the BSIV motor available earlier. The SUV was previously sold with a 3.2-litre five-cylinder and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine options.

However, as you might already know, diesel engines aren’t all that popular in the international markets. Still, so far, the Ford Everest has been among the few models that have been selling with a diesel heart. Unlike India, these markets currently get the Endeavour, nay, the Everest with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Now, however, it looks like even this petrol motor is on its way out and will be replaced with a 2.3-litre petrol motor in the coming days.

The current 2.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol motor that powers the Ford Endeavour belts out a maximum power of 244 bhp and a peak torque of 360 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. On the other hand, the upcoming 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine churns out a maximum power of 271 bhp and a peak torque of 455 Nm. It comes mated to the new 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.

While the India-spec Toyota Fortuner has been available with both petrol and diesel engine options, it doesn’t look like the Ford Endeavour for India would even get a petrol engine option. This is owing to the really low demand for petrol vehicles in the large SUV segment.

The 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine of the India-spec Ford Endeavour belts out a maximum power of 168 bhp and a peak torque of 420 Nm. Internationally, the same powerplant is available in a higher twin-turbo layout that offers 207 bhp and 500 Nm. In India, the Ford Endeavour rivals models like the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X.