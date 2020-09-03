Ford Endeavour Sport Spied, To Rival Toyota Fortuner TRD?

Recently, a test mule of the Ford Endeavour ‘Sport Edition’ was spotted in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to rival the Toyota Fortuner TRD

Ford India is planning something interesting for the Indian market, it seems. Previously, we had spotted a Ford Ranger pickup truck during a road test in India, and now, a new test model of the Endeavour Sport Edition has been spied. The prototype sports a few cosmetic changes over the regular Endeavour, which we shall discuss here.

On the tailgate, there is a ‘Sport’ badge, which is perhaps the easiest identifier of this vehicle. The rear bumper seems to have a chrome finish, instead of silver finish on the regular model, and near the bottom of the rear doors, there’s a ‘Sport’ vinyl. It seems like the wheels are now completely black, instead of dual-tone units on the regular models, but that could just be due to the poor lighting in these pictures.

Sadly the front portion isn’t visible in these spy pictures, so we can’t determine if there are any changes to the headlamps and front grille. Overall, the test model doesn’t have a lot of exterior differences over the regular Endeavour, so we expect the major changes to be to the interior of the SUV.

The Ford Endeavour already had an impressive features list, and the Sport Edition could improve on that even further. We expect all the features on offer in the top-trim variant, including panoramic sunroof, terrain management system, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with SYNC 3, active noise cancellation, and seven airbags, to be present on the ‘Sport’ variant, along with a few more goodies.

This new ‘Sport Edition’ Endeavour could be Ford’s reply to the recently-launched Toyota Fortuner TRD Special Edition, which gets a lot of premium features like head-up display, digital video recorder, tyre pressure monitor, wireless smartphone charger (front and rear), air ionizer, welcome door lamp, and LED lights all around (headlights, DRLs, taillights, and fog lamps). The Fortuner TRD also gets a new interior trim and some subtle exterior changes.

As for the powerplant, we don’t expect Ford to make any changes in that area. The same 2.0-litre ‘EcoBlue’ diesel engine will be offered in the Endeavour Sport Edition as the regular models, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. We expect the new model to only be offered in a 4-wheel-drive configuration.