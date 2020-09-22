Ford Endeavour Sport Limited Edition Launching Today In India

Ford Endeavour Sport gets visual enhancements courtesy of the dark exterior theme followed and is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine

The Endeavour has always played second fiddle to the Toyota Fortuner in the full-sized SUV segment for several years. It is the popular model from the Blue Oval alongside the EcoSport in the domestic market. While both contribute to decent volumes, they are not just enough and Ford is looking to make the most out of the Endeavor’s popularity during this festive season by bringing in a special edition.

A limited production run Ford Endeavour will go on sale in India today and is expected to be priced slightly costlier than the standard version. The seven-seater SUV is getting the ‘Sport’ edition and it will squarely aim at the Toyota Fortuner TRD launched recently. The Ford Endeavour Sport comes with a host of exterior enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular model.

It carries a dark theme just as it name suggests and has similarities with the Everest Sport edition sold in the international markets. On the outside, the honeycomb front grille gets a black treatment with chrome slats while black inserts can also be seen on the bumpers up front and rear. The alloy wheels, wing mirror caps, fender badging and roof rails are done up in black shade.

The Endeavour is already an elegant looking muscular SUV and the Sport edition only enhances its appeal further. Based on the top-end Titanium+ trim, the limited edition doesn’t come with interior updates as the international version. It is equipped with the same upholstery and basic cabin theme as the standard model but we do wish it was otherwise.

As for the powertrain, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine continues to be used and it generates a maximum power output of 168 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine will likely be paired with a four-wheel drive standard as standard. With no additional features, the Ford Endeavour Sport edition is expected to boast of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The equipment list will also comprise of push-button start/stop, eight-way powered front seats, electronic stability control with rollover mitigation, handsfree tailgate opening, ambient lighting, terrain management system, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, front parking sensors, TPMS and so on.