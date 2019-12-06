Ford Endeavour Sales Up By 67% In November 2019 In India

Ford Endeavour posted massive year-on-year growth in sales last month and it was one of the highest selling Ford cars in India

Ford Endeavour, internationally known as the Everest, has been one of the highest-selling seven-seat premium SUVs in India since the current-gen model’s launch back in 2016. With a total sale of 724 units in November 2019, the mighty SUV came in at third in terms of sales in Ford India’s lineup.

The American manufacturer only managed to ship 433 units of the Endeavour in November 2018, which resulted in year-on-year growth in sales by 67% last month. The seven-seat SUV has also registered a 3% growth in terms of MoM sales, as the carmaker sold 700 units of the car in October 2019.

As mentioned earlier, the current-gen Ford Endeavour has been on sale in India since 2016, and received a mid-life update in the beginning of this year, which saw it get a few cosmetic changes along with some additional features.

Ford currently offers the Endeavour in three variants with two different powertrains in India. While the base Titanium variant is only offered with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder TDCi diesel engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the Titanium + can either be had with the same engine, or a more powerful 3.2-litre five-cylinder TDCi diesel engine, and comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The 2.2-litre unit churns out 158 hp of maximum power, and 385 Nm of peak torque, and can only be had with a rear-wheel-drive configuration. On the other hand, the bigger engine puts out 197 hp of power and a massive 470 Nm torque and comes with an all-wheel-drive system.

The base ‘Titanium’ variant of the Endeavour, with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a manual transmission, starts at Rs 29.2 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end automatic Titanium + variant with the 3.2-litre unit and 4×4 configuration costs Rs 34.7 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of competition, the Ford Endeavour’s chief rival in the Indian market is the Toyota Fortuner, while it also competes against the Mahindra Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq and Isuzu MU-X.