Ford EcoSport EV Rendered With Fresh Styling

If Ford decides to launch an electric version of the EcoSport in India, it will go on to rival the Tata Nexon EV, as well as the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The sub-4m SUV segment was officially initiated by the Ford EcoSport, but the American SUV’s popularity seems to be declining with the introduction of new offerings in the segment. As of now, Ford offers the EcoSport in the Indian market with two different powertrains, including a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine rated at 122 PS/149 Nm and a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 100 PS power and 215 Nm torque.

The EcoSport sold here in India is actually the second-gen version of the sub-compact SUV internationally, and Ford is now working on the third-gen model of the car, which is expected to feature a major overhaul in terms of design.

Reports also suggest that the upcoming new-gen EcoSport could be offered with Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost mild-hybrid turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine, which is already available with the company’s Fiesta, Puma as well as the Focus. While a mild-hybrid seems like a viable option, but would Ford go all the way and offer a fully electric powertrain with the EcoSport?

Rendering artist Kleber Silva has envisioned the EcoSport EV, and the car surely looks like it could bring back glory to the EcoSport nameplate. Up front, the EcoSport EV gets a closed radiator grille that looks similar to the Ford Mach-E. The front bumper has also been redesigned, and the charging port is placed on the front fender.

The Euro-spec EcoSport does not get a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and hence, the rendered EV also misses out on that. However, the tail lamps have been restyled, and the faux rear skid plate has been replaced by black garnish.

Ford went into a partnership with Mahindra which will see the latter build platforms and powertrains for the former, which means that the next-gen EcoSport will have a lot in common with the XUV300. Mahindra showcased a fully-electric concept version of the XUV300 in India at this year’s Auto Expo, and the new-gen Ford EcoSport could very well make use of this electric powertrain.