Ford EcoSport Active Leaked Ahead Of Launch On November 6

Ford EcoSport Active is a more rugged version of the regular variant with exterior add-ons; likely be powered by a 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine

The EcoSport has been on sale in the International markets since 2012 and it is widely responsible for garnering volume sales mainly in the emerging marketplaces. The compact SUV continues to the brand’s top-seller in India despite getting only minor updates over the years but in Latin America, the EcoSport has always been in the spotlight with new variants or special editions of sorts.

There is no secret that Ford has been pumping money in exploring new segments as it puts its faith on SUVs and crossover over traditional sedans for the betterment of the future. The Blue Oval’s move to snub sedans from its lineup came under tremendous heat but its recent crop of SUVs such as the Puma and the resurrected Bronco nameplate are proving their worth.

In fact, the Bronco’s orders have gone past 1,90,000 in a very short span of time. The Dearborn based manufacturer is making attempts to further boost sales of the EcoSport by taking advantage of its popularity. A rugged variant of the sub-four-metre SUV has long been said to be in the works and it has leaked ahead of its debut on November 6, giving us all the necessary details we need to know.

Christened the EcoSport Active, the leaked pictures come courtesy of Autonocion as it gets exterior modifications to differentiate itself from the regular model. It features noticeable faux skid plates up front and rear while the rear bumper has been updated to give a more aggressive stance. Ford has also given black plastic cladding on the lower section and it thickens around the wheel arches.

Other highlights include tinted rear windows and newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels. On the inside, the Ford EcoSport Active comes with updated seat upholstery, Active branding in the front setbacks, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and smartphone integration, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls.

You could also find LED Daytime Running Lights, rain sensing wipers and a host of safety features. It will likely be offered only with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. It sends power to only the front wheels. We will have to wait and see whether the EcoSport Active will make it to India or not!