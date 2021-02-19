Ford Discounts February 2021 – Figo, FreeSyle, EcoSport, Aspire

Ford India is offering some extremely interesting deals and discounts on its vehicles during February 2021, which have been listed below

Last year was a tough time for the Indian automobile industry, but thankfully, things seem to be improving in 2021. However, while a majority of carmakers in India managed to start this year on a strong note, Ford India experienced an overall sales decline last month (January 2021). To tackle this problem, the manufacturer is offering some attractive deals on its vehicles this month.

On all Model Year 2020 (MY2020) Ford cars in India, a cash discount of Rs. 6,000 is being offered. On MY2021 vehicles, however, there is no cash discount available. Other than that, the company is offering an exchange bonus worth Rs. 7,000 on all its vehicles, if the car brought in for exchange is from another manufacturer.

If customers bring an old Ford car for exchange, a maximum exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 can be availed! A loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is also available for existing Ford customers, but it cannot be clubbed with the exchange bonus. Thus, one can avail either the loyalty bonus or the exchange bonus.

Apart from that, the manufacturer is also offering a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on all its models. The deals and offers mentioned here are available on all Ford vehicles in the Indian market, namely Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and Endeavour. Also, there may be a few dealer-level discounts available, so be sure to check out your local Ford dealership.

Ford is planning to launch a few new SUVs in India in the near future, in order to expand its audience in our market. The first of these will be a new C-SUV, expected to arrive either during late-2021 or early-2022. This upcoming Ford SUV will share its underpinnings (and engine options) with the next-generation Mahindra XUV500.

Ford Discounts – February 2021 Model Exchange Bonus (Ford car/non-Ford car) Loyalty Bonus + Corporate Discount Ford Figo Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Ford Aspire Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Ford Freestyle Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Ford EcoSport Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Ford Endeavour Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Cash discount of Rs. 6,000 available on MY2020 cars Loyalty bonus cannot be availed alongside the exchange bonus

Other than that, the blue oval is also working on the next-generation EcoSport. The EcoSport is the most popular vehicle in Ford India’s lineup, and the arrival of the new-gen model, likely in 2022, is expected to help increase the sales of the vehicle by a significant margin.