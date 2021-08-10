Ford Discounts August 2021 – Figo, Freestyle, EcoSport, Endeavour

Ford India is offering some sweet deals and discounts on all its vehicles this month, i.e., August 2021, which we have detailed below

Ford has announced a few extremely interesting deals and discounts on its vehicles in the Indian market. This August, while India is preparing for its 75th Independence Day, Ford is looking to boost sales by attracting more customers. If you’re out here looking for the best deals on new cars, then be sure to read ahead!

All Ford vehicles in the Indian market are available with identical deals and offers. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is offered, only if the buyer brings in a Ford car for the trade-in, while the same is worth just Rs. 7,000 if a car from any other manufacturer is brought for exchange.

Other than that, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is also available, if the buyers are existing Ford owners but haven’t brought in their car for exchange. Lastly, there is a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on offer as well, which is only available to select corporate employees and government employees. It should be noted that none of these discounts can be clubbed together.

Ford India’s line-up consists of five models – Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and Endeavour. All these vehicles have gone without any significant updates and upgrades in the past few years, and each of them is due for a major overhaul. The EcoSport facelift is currently in the works, and test mules of it have been spied on testing.

Interestingly, the next-generation EcoSport is also in development, which will likely debut in the first half of 2023. Also, the next-gen Endeavour is currently being road-tested in Australia, and will likely be internationally unveiled towards the end of this year or early next year, with India launch expected soon after.

Ford Discounts – August 2021 Models Exchange bonus (Ford car/non-Ford car) Loyalty bonus or Corporate discount Ford Figo Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 4,000 Ford Aspire Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 4,000 Ford Freestyle Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 4,000 Ford EcoSport Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 4,000 Ford Endeavour Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 4,000

In other news, Ford India has approached several automakers in India, including Tata, Hyundai, Skoda-Volkswagen, and even Ola Electric, for partnership deals. Ford is considering either contract manufacturing or selling one of its plants, as it has been facing difficulties in India.