Ford Considers Electric Crossover Based On Volkswagen’s Platform

Ford will use Volkswagen’s MEB platform to spawn a new zero-emission vehicle in the near future; will be produced in Cologne, Germany

Ford’s recent strategic plans for the future have come under the spotlight for a number of reasons as it reduced its workforce, closed plants and discontinued sedans to cut back costs. This is to invest further into electrified vehicles for the betterment of the Blue Oval’s future as it is aiming to go all-electric in the European continent by the end of this decade.

To achieve such an ambitious target, the famed American manufacturer needs to launch many electric vehicles. The global automotive big shots are exploring ways to partner even with their rivals as cutting development and production costs are prioritised alongside reducing lead time.

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Ford could be assisted by VW.

The report cited sources and said that Ford is at the final stages of reaching a decision on another collaboration with Volkswagen for a new electric vehicle. This could lead to a new zero-emission vehicle based on VW’s dedicated MEB electric architecture and an agreement could be penned in the coming weeks. The “under consideration” project could be built in Cologne, Germany.



It must be noted that Ford has already received the license for using Volkswagen’s MEB platform and the vehicle is in the development stages. The spy pictures of the crossover suggested that it won’t have any commonalities with the Mustang Mach E. The upcoming crossover is said to have a different wheelbase and ride height along with having a unique design.

The company is investing 1 billion USD to transform the plant into the Ford Cologne Electrification Center and it will play a significant role in nurturing the forthcoming electric vehicles. The mutually beneficial partnership also implies Volkswagen using Ford’s small pickup truck and van platforms to bring out its own vehicles.

With the proposed Mahindra partnership falling through, Ford will decide on its future investments plans for India in the second half of this year. Next up, the Ford C-segment SUV having plenty in common with the new generation Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be launched in the not-so-distant future.