Ford Bronco, Mustang EV, Ranger Raptor & Focus RS Considered For India

Ford will reportedly launch two of its high-performance vehicles from the global range in the near future in India

Ford is reportedly planning to introduce high-performance models in the Indian market and the BSVI version of the Mustang will arrive next year. The American auto major is exploring the possibilities of bringing in two more products from its global portfolio, which comprises of the Ranger Raptor pickup truck, Bronco 4×4, Mustang EV and Focus RS.

The RS version of the Focus is one of the highly popular hot hatchbacks across the world and is also under study for India. The strategy is to consolidate the premium brand image and to reemphasize itself as a performance carmaker. Ford’s India division has its market share declined to just 2 per cent in the first half of this fiscal.

While launching performance based vehicle won’t help in gaining volumes, it will help stay put its image as a premium manufacturer. The aforementioned models could be brought into the country via CBU route taking advantage of the relaxation in homologation regulations. After decades of absence, the Bronco nameplate made its return earlier this year.

The Bronco created a buzz in the United States unlike any other vehicle in recent memory. The Jeep Wrangler rival is built on a high strength steel chassis and is offered in two- and four-door guises. The latter is based on the Ranger pickup truck with a body-on-frame construction while the smaller Bronco Sport has uni-body build as it has plenty in common with the Escape crossover.

Just as the Bronco off-roader, the Mustang EV also received tremendous attention. The Mach-E resembles the regular Mustang in its design but has a different heart altogether. It features an extended range battery and RWD with estimated EPA range of 482 km. In the AWD configuration, the Mach-E develops 332 horsepower and 565 Nm of torque, and is faster than the base Porsche Macan.

The Blue Oval is already working on the next generation Ranger Raptor and it will borrow the engine from the popular F-150, as the 3.0-litre V6 diesel V6 puts out 255 hp and 600 Nm. Due to stricter emission standards prevailing in Europe, Ford has decided against developing a new Focus RS and it will be interesting to see what really pans out in India, if the report comes into fruition.