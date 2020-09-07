Ford August 2020 Sales – Figo, Aspire, EcoSport, Freestyle, Endeavour

Ford registered a total of 4,731 units in August 2020 as against 5,517 units during the same period in 2019 with 14.2 per cent sales de-growth

Ford India has not been having good times in sales charts in recent years and in August 2020, only 4,731 units were sold against 5,517 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 14.2 per cent. The American auto major had a market share of 2.0 per cent – down by 0.8 per cent compared to August 2019.

The EcoSport has long been the best-selling model for the Blue Oval in the domestic market and it posted 2,757 units as against 2,882 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 4 per cent sales de-growth. The compact SUV set the early benchmark in its segment when it first arrived and despite in competition, it continued to be a consistent seller.

Even without major updates, the EcoSport continues to find takers across the country. The sub-four-metre SUV space is only getting tougher seemingly every month as new rivals are coming in thick and fast but Ford does not appear to have an overhaul for the EcoSport, at least in the near future for India and instead, its strategy rest on its alliance with Mahindra.

Ford Models (YoY) August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales 1. Figo (-79%) 186 895 2. Aspire (-17%) 431 521 3. EcoSport (-4%) 2,757 2,882 4. Freestyle (11%) 720 647 5. Endeavour (11%) 637 572

The collaboration between Mahindra and Ford will spawn a range of SUVs in the coming years and the first of the lot will be a C-segment SUV. It will have plenty in common with the next generation Mahindra XUV500 bound for early 2021 while Ford’s C-SUV could arrive later next year or sometime in 2022.

Last month, Ford finished ninth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table ahead of MG Motor, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan and FCA. The cross variant of the Figo, the Freestyle recorded a total of 720 units in August 2020 as against 647 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 11 per cent de-growth.

The Endeavour recorded 637 units in August 2020 with 11 per cent YoY positive volume increase while the Aspire compact sedan garnered only 431 units as against 521 units during the same period in 2019 with 17 per cent de-growth. Recently, the Flair edition of the Freestyle went on sale in India with mild cosmetic updates.