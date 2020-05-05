Flagship BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe India Launch On May 8

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe uses a 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine developing 335 horsepower and 500 Nm

Just over a week ago, BMW introduced the 8 Series Gran Coupe in Malaysia and now the official date on its India launch is out. The flagship model will go on sale on May 8 and it could be brought in as a fully-loaded single specification, as in Malaysia. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe uses a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged engine in its 840i M Sport trim.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 335 horsepower and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that transfers power to only the rear axle. The 8 Series Gran Coupe is claimed capable of reaching zero to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 kmph.

The 8 Series Gran Coupe packs a striking exterior and is loaded with advanced technologies pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety and assistance. The M Sport package enhances the visual appeal of the coupe with elements like BMW Laserlight headlights, BMW high gloss Shadow Line trim, a set of 20-inch M light alloy wheels, M Aero package comprising of aggressive front and rear bumpers and so on.

The five-meter long, four-door coupe is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.4 crore (ex-showroom) and its launch could be followed by the debut of the M8 Competition on digital platform. The 8 Series Gran Coupe has a stylish exterior boasting prominent kidney grille accentuating an angular front fascia and the large greenhouse with raked windshield and sloping roofline are other design highlights.

It can be had in multiple colour choices such as Barcelona Blue, Sonic Speed Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Carbon Black, and Sunset Orange. The Merino leather trim can be chosen in multiple paint combinations like Fiona Red, Tartufo, Cognac, Night Blue and Black.

Some of the main features in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe are panoramic glass roof, fine-wood and ash grain grey metallic high-gloss trim, Merino extended leather seat upholstery, four-zone climate control system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch BMW Navigation system Professional, ventilated and heated powered front seats, Harman Kardon audio with 16 speakers, powered tailgate and BMW Display Key and a range of M based elements.