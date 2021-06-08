Five Upcoming 7-Seater Cars In India [Confirmed List] – Alcazar To XUV700

Plenty of new vehicles are lined up for launch in the Indian market, and a few of these upcoming models are 7-seater cars

With the market situation improving slowly, the Indian automobile industry is once again on the path to recovery. Various carmakers are planning to launch new products in India soon. Interestingly, the demand for family-friendly 7-seater vehicles has been increasing in our market in recent times, and thus, a few of these upcoming vehicles are 7-seater SUVs and MPVs.

Here, we have listed five 7-seater vehicles that are confirmed to launch in the Indian market soon. However, exact launch dates may not available.

1. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar is slated to launch in India later this month. This new 7-seater SUV is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the extremely popular Creta, and it will be available in 6- and 7-seat configurations. It will have two engine options on offer – a 2.0L NA petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel – with manual and automatic transmission options available.

2. Toyota-badged Ertiga

Toyota is planning to add a new MPV in its lineup in the Indian market, which would be positioned below the Innova Crysta. This upcoming MPV will be a rebadged version of Maruti Ertiga. It will be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) with SHVS, likely with a CNG option as well, the same as the Ertiga. There will only be a few changes on Toyota’s version, limited only to the styling.

3. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra will be launching the XUV700 in our market in the coming months, likely before Diwali this year. This upcoming SUV is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. The manufacturer has also confirmed that the XUV700 will get an electric powertrain as well, although no further details have been provided yet.

4. Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra will also launch the next-generation Scorpio in India, likely around early-2022. The new model will be larger in dimensions than the current one, and will be more premium as well. It will also be offered with the same powertrain options as the XUV700 (a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbo-diesel), but in a lower state of tune.

5. Jeep 7-seater SUV

Jeep’s upcoming Compass-based 7-seater SUV is set to debut globally soon. The vehicle will be called ‘Commander’ in certain international markets, but in India, Jeep will probably introduce it with a different name. This forthcoming SUV will likely be available with the same 2.0-litre ‘Multijet II’ diesel engine as the Compass, but up-tuned for more power. It is expected to launch in our market around mid-2022.