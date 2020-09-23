Five-Door Mahindra Thar In The Development; Launch Likely In 2021

The five-door version of the new generation Mahindra Thar is expected to launch sometime next year to rival upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Mahindra & Mahindra hosted the domestic premiere of the second generation Thar by the middle of last month and it will go on sale on October 2. The new Thar has undoubtedly been one of the most sought after vehicles in recent times and it will be offered in AX (adventure based) and LX (lifestyle based) variant at a possible price range between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

We discussed the possibilities of a five-door Thar recently and according to a report, the variant has been given the nod. The homegrown UV specialist has transitioned the new-gen Thar into a lifestyle off-roader courtesy of a host of modern features as compared to the barebones original version. This would help in gaining the attention of regular SUV buyers as well.

Moreover, the off-roading capabilities of the 2020 Mahindra Thar have also been improved by a big margin. The mooted five-door variant of the Mahindra Thar will only aid in enhancing the practicality of the off-roading SUV by allowing more passengers onboard eyeing more volume sales. It will likely have a longer wheelbase and thus will be roomier than the regular three-door version which has 2,450 mm wheelbase (+20 mm compared to the old model).



The report further says the five-door Mahindra Thar will have a new body and if it comes into fruition, it will compete against the forthcoming Force Gurkha bound for later this year in three- and five-door configurations. More importantly, the five-door India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny will likely arrive sometime next year as the Thar’s direct competitor.

Based on a new ladder frame, the 2020 Mahindra Thar has bigger dimensions than the outgoing model and is powered by a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel. The former generates a maximum power output of 150 hp and 320 Nm while the latter kicks out 130 hp and 320 Nm.



Both are connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with a standard four-wheel-drive system. Some of the key features in the three-door Mahindra Thar are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, coloured MID, cruise control, ESP with rollover mitigation, Hill Start Assist, multi-functional steering wheel and so on.

Render Source: SRK Design