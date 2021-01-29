Five 7-Seater SUVs Launch Confirmed For This Year – Safari To Scorpio

Automakers continue to explore different SUV segments to pull in an ever increasing number of buyers, and the 7-seat SUV space is gaining popularity very quickly

The SUV trend shows no slowing down, and while manufacturers continue to introduce affordable crossovers and SUVs to attract a wider group of buyers, demand for seven-seat SUVs has also increased in the last few years, keeping in mind larger Indian families. While MPVs have largely been the preferred choice, the ongoing SUV trend tempts manufacturers to build more affordable seven-seater SUVs.

A slew of seven-seat SUVs are going to be launched in the Indian market this year, and we have put together of the top 5. Take a read to know more about these upcoming seven-seat SUVs –

1. Tata Safari

The Safari is basically the three-row version of the Tata Harrier which is all set to be launched in the Indian market very soon as it made its debut on January 26, 2021. The SUV will be offered with a 6-seat, as well as a 7-seat format, and will make use of the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) as the Harrier.

2. Hyundai Creta 7-seater

Hyundai is in the works of introducing a three-row version of the new-gen Creta that arrived in India last year. The SUV is expected to be named ‘Alcazer’, and could be launched by mid-2021. Apart from the additional row of seats, the cabin layout is expected to remain largely unchanged as compared to the five-seat Creta. The SUV will put up against MG Hector Plus, upcoming Tata Safari etc.

3. New-gen Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 has been long due for a major update, and everyone already knows that Mahindra is in the works of introducing a new-gen version for the SUV. The second-gen XUV500 has to be one of the most highly anticipated cars in the country, and a launch is finally expected by April this year.

4. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

A new-gen model for the Scorpio is also in the works, with its test mules being spotted a host of times in the past one year or so. A launch is expected by mid-2021, and the updated SUV will feature an updated design, a redesigned cabin, as well as a range of new features over the outgoing model.

5. Ford C-SUV

Ford is in the works of launching a range of new SUVs in India, one of which is a C-segment SUV. Internally codenamed CX757, the Ford C-SUV will share its underpinnings with the upcoming next-generation XUV500. Ford had also previously revealed that the new C-segment SUV will be designed by Pininfarina.