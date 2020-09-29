First Unit Of All-New Mahindra Thar Auctioned Out For Rs. 1.11 Crore

2020 Mahindra Thar will be launched on October 2 in a new 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine option with manual and automatic choices

Mahindra & Mahindra is certainly gearing up to launch the second generation Thar on October 2 and it will be offered in AX and LX variants. Ahead of the new off-roader getting its official launch prices, Mahindra decided to throw in an auction to support a good cause. The homegrown brand said that the number one unit has been auctioned out to celebrate 75 years of its presence.

The amount raised courtesy of the Thar #1 and the entire proceeds are donated to either Naandi Foundation, Swades Foundation, or PM CARES fund as chosen by winner. As many as 5,444 people showed interest in the bidding and just over a couple of hours ago, the bidding closed with the eventual winner being Aakash Minda of New Delhi for a staggering price of Rs. 1.11 crore.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be retailed in LX Diesel Manual Transmission 4-Seater Hard Top, LX Diesel Automatic Transmission 4-Seater Hard Top, LX Diesel Automatic Transmission 4-Seater Convertible Top, LX Petrol Automatic Transmission 4-Seater Hard Top and LX Petrol Automatic Transmission 4-Seater Convertible Top trims in six colour schemes.



Rocky Beige, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Red Rage and Aquamarine are the available paint jobs. The Thar #1 gets unique additions such as Serial Number 1 on the decorative vin plate on the dash, leather seat upholstery and custom badging with owner’s initials on the exterior. The second-gen Thar made its domestic premiere on the Independence Day last month.

It comes with evolutionary design updates with a revised front fascia but a whole host of changes have been made to the cabin. The new-gen Mahindra Thar has turned into a lifestyle off-roader as opposed to being a bare basic off-roader with the addition of features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, new steering wheel and dashboard and a number of assistive and safety features.

As for the performance, the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel motor kicks out 130 horsepower and 300 Nm while the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit develops a maximum power output of 150 horsepower and 300 Nm. Both the engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.