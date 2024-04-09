First Ertiga Rolled Out Of Maruti Suzuki’s New Assembly Line At Manesar

Maruti Suzuki has bolstered its manufacturing capabilities at the Manesar plant with the introduction of a new assembly line, providing an additional capacity of one lakh units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that it has begun rolling out vehicles from a new vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility in Haryana. The new vehicle assembly line has been integrated into the existing Plant-A of the three manufacturing plants located at Manesar. With a manufacturing capacity of one lakh units per year, this new assembly line significantly bolsters the overall production capabilities at the facility.

Consequently, with the addition of this assembly line, the total manufacturing capacity at Manesar has now reached nine lakh vehicles per annum. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for its products and further strengthening its manufacturing operations. The first vehicle rolled out of the new assembly line was an Ertiga.

Over the years, the Manesar facility has played a pivotal role in Maruti Suzuki’s production journey, contributing over 95 lakh units towards the company’s monumental milestone of producing 3 Crore vehicles. Notably, the production plant manufactures models like the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new assembly line, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is deeply committed to Government of India’s vision of `Make in India’. This new assembly line adopts technologies that enhance human ergonomics, improve productivity and enhance traceability.”

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer aims to nearly double its capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next seven to eight years and this capacity addition of 1,00,000 vehicles per year is a step towards achieving this goal while elevating the overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per year in India.

Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility commenced operations in February 2007 with the inauguration of Plant A. Over the years, the company expanded its manufacturing footprint by adding Plant B in 2011 and Plant C in 2013. The largest car producer in the country will introduce ten new models by FY31 to strengthen its market share further including EVs.