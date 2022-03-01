First Edition Of Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021 Ends In Style

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021 saw 18 riders competing for glory as Anish Damodar Shetty clinched the championship ahead of Allwin Xavier and Anfal Akdhar

Royal Enfield has concluded the inaugural edition of the Continental GT Cup 2021 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore this past weekend with a thrilling finale. The retro racing series saw eighteen riders from across India showcasing their track racing skills following a gruelling selection campaign to filter the best the country has to offer.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021 made its debut in September 2021 under the aegis of the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) and is conducted as part of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2021. We were at the first round of the championship and got to ride the race-prepped Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 motorcycle and our detailed review is linked here.

The Continental GT Cup 2021 had been through four rounds and the race machine endured minimalistic modifications such as the addition of a Monza fairing, taller windscreen, lowered clip-on handlebar setup, more rearward set footpegs for increased cornering clearance, Gabriel-sourced front telescopic suspension with preload adjustability, specifically made oil for track use, dual rear shock absorbers with linear springs, stainless steel dual exhausts, etc.

One of India’s bright talents, Anish Damodar Shetty from Hubli, clinched the title following an absolute nail-biter of a final round and he garnered 64 points in total. With just three points adrift, Allwin Xavier stood on the second step of the podium while Anfal Akdhar finished third with a total of 40 points.

Speaking on the success of the inaugural season of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021, B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “The championship aims to inculcate the competitive spirit of these riders and provide an opportunity to learn and improve their riding skills on track. The impressive performance of the close-to-stock Continental GT-R650 only goes to prove the potential of this brilliant cafe racer.”

The championship witnessed entries from nearly 500 racing enthusiasts and the selection process had participation from over 100 riders and the 18 fastest riders made it to the final grid. Royal Enfield has plans to launch track schools in the near future and they will double up as a stepping stone for those wanting to compete at the high level.